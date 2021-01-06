Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.02. 130,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 181,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

