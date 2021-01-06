MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 2,098 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 796,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,206. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $57.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3,215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

