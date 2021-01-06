Macquarie Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Investment analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

MongoDB stock opened at $355.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.79. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,149 shares of company stock worth $29,781,513 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,230,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

