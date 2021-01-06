Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $134.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.07 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $140.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,023. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.