MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

MAG stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.67. 99,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,061. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$28.73.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,085 shares in the company, valued at C$5,335,463.85. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total value of C$207,870.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,088.30. Insiders have sold 73,303 shares of company stock worth $1,808,126 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

