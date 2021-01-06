Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.17. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 61,730 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.