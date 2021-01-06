Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 765,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 299,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

