Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Shares Down 0.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

