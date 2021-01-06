Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 208,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,304. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

