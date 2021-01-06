Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.84

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.84 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 74514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Magna International’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after buying an additional 4,867,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Magna International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Magna International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Magna International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $37,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

