Maincoin (MNC) Tops One Day Volume of $14,325.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $974,955.86 and approximately $14,325.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00335763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.05 or 0.02405447 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

