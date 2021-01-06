Maincoin Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $805,233.19 and $22,338.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00301355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.24 or 0.03053163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

