Maker Price Up 91% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 91% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $1,093.07 or 0.02957155 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $433.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00310421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025543 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,510 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, GOPAX, IDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, OasisDEX, BitMart, DDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.