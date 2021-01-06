ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.27

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 8402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

