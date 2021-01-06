Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

MPFRF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

