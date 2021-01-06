Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.43

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 611045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

