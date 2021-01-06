MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 499,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 442,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78.
In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $7,165,000.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.