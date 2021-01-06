MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 499,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 442,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $7,165,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

