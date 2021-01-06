Mark A. Augusti Sells 61,025 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFMS remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,255,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

