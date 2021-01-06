Mark A. Augusti Sells 61,025 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CFMS remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,255,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.63.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
CFMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
