MarketPeak Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00494523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00049596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00247414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016794 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.