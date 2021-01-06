Maro Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $799,119.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 919,873,711 coins and its circulating supply is 462,848,555 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.