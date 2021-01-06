Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $128.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $146.13 and last traded at $144.84. 351,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 299,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.12.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

