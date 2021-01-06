Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

