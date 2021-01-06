Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Trading Up 7.8%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $307.40 and last traded at $302.66. Approximately 2,482,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,307,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.78.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,090.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 77,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.