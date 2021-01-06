Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at $954,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

