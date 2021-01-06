MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.27

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.21, with a volume of 4410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Get MasTec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,928. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $75,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.