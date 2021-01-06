Master Contract Token Price Up 38.9% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $410,079.03 and $10,883.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.66 or 0.03385533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.