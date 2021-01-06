Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $400.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.06.

Shares of MA opened at $347.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

