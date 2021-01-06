Matador Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,155 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,927% compared to the typical volume of 128 put options.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

