Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.68

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 15868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.