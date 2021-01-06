Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.59

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 680678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.