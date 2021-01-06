Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 7.1%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 8,884,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,217,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

