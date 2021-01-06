Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Trading Up 8%

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 266,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 265,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $315.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.