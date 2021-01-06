Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $162,310.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

