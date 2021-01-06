Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.42

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 5285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their target price on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Matson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

