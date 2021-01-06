MAX Exchange Token Trading Down 0.8% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $212,892.43 and approximately $56,139.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,633.83 or 0.99957585 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00266119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00511216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00145769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002099 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.