Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.26

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 30397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.