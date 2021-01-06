MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.11

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $16.14. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 10,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

