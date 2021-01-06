McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $72.66. Approximately 152,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 147,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

MGRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In related news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

