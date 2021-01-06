Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $5.55. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 104,215 shares.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

