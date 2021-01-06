Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) (LON:MDC) Shares Up 1%

Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) (LON:MDC) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 297.40 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 295.80 ($3.86). 537,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 536,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.80 ($3.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.03.

Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.