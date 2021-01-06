Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $213.65

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $213.65 and last traded at $211.73, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.25.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $167.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

