Meditor Group Ltd Has $253.09 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Meditor Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231,258 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for about 70.4% of Meditor Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meditor Group Ltd owned 4.06% of Exelixis worth $253,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,801 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,640. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

