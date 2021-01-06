Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

MEDP stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,460. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,930 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $2,790,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,937,086.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,738 shares of company stock worth $43,777,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $5,409,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

