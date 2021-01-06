Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 10,127 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,483,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,788,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $536,060.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00.

Medpace stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.88. The stock had a trading volume of 406,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,963. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

