MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

