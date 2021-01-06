Megacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $49.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,362,651 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

