Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 1,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

