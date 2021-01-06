Melon (MLN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.81 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Melon has a market capitalization of $54.02 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for $36.57 or 0.00097330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Melon has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

