Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.04 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $49.04 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for $33.20 or 0.00095523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00335763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.05 or 0.02405447 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.