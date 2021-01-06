Meme Price Tops $628.10 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for $628.10 or 0.01796025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00269199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041932 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

